Teachers throw neighborhood parade for students

Posted: 6:24 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 21:24:02-04
Online classes are beginning for TUSD students

TUCSON, Ariz — It's car honking after car honking as a caravan of White Elementary School teaches passes by Manzanita Park. The parade is a way for the teachers to connect in person from a safe distance.

One side reads, "Miss you Mr. Plugh." Another says, "Mr. Garcia rocks."

While some elementary schools have already started online, others are set to start this week.

"There will be a modification of lessons and rethinking how to give instruction when you are not with students in person," said Sahuaro High School english teacher Cheryl Watters.

Banks Elementary is one of the schools that has already started online classes.

"I actually have a lot of fun doing it," said fourth grader Amaya Montano. "I get to do a lot of fun things with math. I do battles on a game."

"I think anytime you are faced with delivery of instruction in a new way, there is an element of creativity," said Watters. "The problem solving and thinking through how to do that can be fun."

TUSD is working on a plan for students who don't have online access.

