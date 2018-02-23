Teachers start #ArmMeWith movement

TUCSON, Ariz. - Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted his support of arming teachers with guns as a possible solution to school shootings.

Since then, teachers from all over America have been tweeting back with their thoughts on his plan to arm teachers following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High in Florida.

Teachers have taken social media to advocate what they would actually want to be "armed with" using the hashtag #ArmMeWith.

#ArmMeWith" is to show what teachers really wanted instead of the right to carry guns.

The hashtag caught on fast with teachers wanting to be armed with things like books, mental health service, smaller class sizes, time, support, school supplies, and the list continues to grow.