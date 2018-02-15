Florida high school mass shooting: 17 dead, ex-student arrested
Scripps National
12:56 PM, Feb 14, 2018
5 hours ago
Share Article
PARKLAND, Florida — Seventeen people were killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida by an suspected ex-student of the high school on Wednesday as students were preparing for dismissal at the end of the day, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.
An additional 15 people were hospitalized, CNN reported.
The incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida began around 2:30 p.m. ET. Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody off-campus about an hour after the shooting. The suspect was a former student of the school, according to Israel. Cruz is said to be a current student at another Broward County high school.
The Broward County Sheriff confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the shooter is in custody.
Israel said that the shooting began outside of the school, and then Cruz allegedly moved inside of the school. Twelve were killed inside the school, two were killed outside of the school and one was found dead on a roadway, Israel said. Two other were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Israel said that Cruz had an AR-15 type weapon, and countless magazines in his possession.