Teachers can sign up for chance to win gift card for school supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pre-K through 12th grade teachers in southern Arizona can now start signing up for a chance to get a gift card to buy school supplies.

It's part of the annual "Tucson Supplies Teachers" drive, which is run by Tucson Values Teachers (TVT). The drive opens July 15th and runs through September 30th.

In a release, TVT says this year teachers will be able to select their preference in receiving a gift certificate to Jonathan’s Educational Resources or an Amazon gift card. PreK teachers are now also eligible to register for this program.

Tucson Supplies Teachers is the largest school supply drive in the region, occurring every summer. Tucson Supplies Teachers has delivered more than $1.1 million worth of school supplies since its inception in 2009.

To register, click here.