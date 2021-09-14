Teacher to teach lesson flying over her school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Schools teach young students to aim high. Now a teacher at Marana’s DeGrazia Elementary is taking that idea to a new height.

Sometimes the best way to reach someone with a lesson is to show how it applies in the real world.

Teacher Aimee Katz has been teaching her 6th graders about the math and science that help airplanes fly.

“We've already talked about flying planes and kind of how we're like using ratios in the class that we're also talking about how the wings, what are the proportions or what are the ratios between the wings and all that so everything is showing them real life that what they're learning in class, actually, is in the real world.”

Now she’s preparing for a real life demonstration.

Tuesday morning, the Civil Air Patrol will be flying her over her school. She’ll get to try the controls, and be on the plane’s radio to tell her students all about it.

CAP usually applies its flying and organizational skills to tasks like search and rescue but it also has programs across the country to fly teachers like Ms Katz as a way to elevate students' interest in math and science---and maybe interest students in joining the Patrol.

Ken McKinley with Civil Air Patrol will be flying Ms. Katz. He says, ““It's really fun to try to teach a cadet the physics of flight and how an aeroplane turns and then when you can demonstrate it in the airplane, and let them manipulate the controls that brings a smile to my face and that's all part of giving back.”

Aimee Katz says her flight will give her plenty of new teaching material --and teach students a larger lesson about how they can be what they want to be.

