Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Teacher Appreciation Night at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5 - 9 p.m.
Museum officials say they are officering free admission to teachers and school support staff.
Des
Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 19:14:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting Teacher Appreciation Night Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Museum officials say they are officering free admission to teachers and school support staff.

According to the museum, this is its way of thanking them for their hard work.

People employed through school districts must bring their school ID to show museum staff.

Anyone else may still purchase tickets at the museum's website.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!