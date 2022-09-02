Teacher Appreciation Night at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting Teacher Appreciation Night Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Museum officials say they are officering free admission to teachers and school support staff.

According to the museum, this is its way of thanking them for their hard work.

People employed through school districts must bring their school ID to show museum staff.

Anyone else may still purchase tickets at the museum's website.