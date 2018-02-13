TDOT Director resigns after harassment complaint

TUCSON, Ariz - A sexual misconduct investigation has driven a key leader in Tucson city government to retire.

Daryl Cole was Tucson's Transportation Director, in charge of hundreds of miles of city streets. but, he retired after a woman complained he sexually harassed her.

For six years, Daryl Cole oversaw Tucson streets and more than two hundred employees.



One of those employees complained of a history of Cole subjecting her to "unwelcome gestures, comments, and physical contact."



Two other employees said they witnessed some of that behavior and backed up much of her story.



The woman filed a complaint against Cole on January 10.



She said Cole would do things like force her into a hug, and say, "I just wanted a hug, now that wasn't so bad was it?"



Cole admitted to the hug but said he was simply wishing the woman Happy New Year and said the hug was what he described as side to side rather than face to face.



The woman said one night Cole invited himself to a happy hour where she would be.



Afterwards, the woman said Cole convinced her to give him a ride to his truck but as they arrived, "Cole grabbed the back of her head and pulled her in towards him and forced a kiss on her."



A city investigator asked Cole about that account and reports: "He denies he forcefully pulled her head towards him and kissed her."



She said she would be walking down the hall and hear comments from Cole like, "mmm, that's what I like. I want some of that."



Cole denies that quote but two people back up that account.



January 17th city investigators issued a report upholding the claims. Cole officially retired about two weeks later.



The woman who was second in command of city transportation will be acting director while the city does a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.