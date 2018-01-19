TCC gets a convention center hotel

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson’s Convention Center is about to get something it’s been lacking for a long time---a convention hotel.



For years something has been missing at the Tucson Convention Center. They have needed and wanted a hotel right on the site to support large trade shows like the Gem and Mineral Show. Well, now they’re going to get what they want.



The annual Gem Shows are the biggest events for the Tucson Convention Center, but they’ve been getting by without something standard at most big convention centers—-a hotel right next to, or even part of the convention center.



Now the Rio Nuevo Development district says a hotel developer is ready to build 125 rooms and extra parking on this land at the south end of TCC.



TCC is in Council Member Steve Kozachik’s ward. He says, “ It’s a big deal. We have to two anchor Gem Shows right there in the TCC. This will help the vendors to come in and stage at the hotel and right over to the venue. So it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal just for regular events too. We’ve got the Roadrunners there now, plus several events throughout the course of the year where people will now be able to stay in this hotel right next to the TCC."



Downtown hotel space had already been growing with new hotels like the AC opening downtown.

Doug Hucker of the American Gem Trade Association says the lack of hotel at TCC was not enough to make the Gem Show leave Tucson but it’s great news for a hotel to come in attached to the TCC.



“You’re going to have hopefully meeting space and facilities available in the hotel we can utilize able we are there as well and as I said, I’m sure we’ll attract more business and make it easier for the convention center to attract business which means improvements for the convention center will be forthcoming as well.”



And there may be still more hotel space near TCC if a deal comes together to re-open and renovate Hotel Arizona, right near the Convention Center but closed for about six years.