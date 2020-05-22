Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Taxpayer bill from Arpaio's profiling case will reach $178M

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The taxpayer tab for the racial profiling case focusing on former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols is expected to reach $178 million by the summer of 2021.
Joe Arpaio
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 14:53:58-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The taxpayer tab for the racial profiling case focusing on former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols is expected to reach $178 million by the summer of 2021.

No one in county government can say specifically when the spending is expected to end. Maricopa County taxpayers have already paid $141 million in legal and compliance costs.

Arpaio’s officers were found to have profiled Latinos in traffic patrols targeting immigrants.

A judge ordered the costly agency overhaul. Officials on Monday approved an additional $32 million in spending. It marks the most expensive year in the case since it was filed in 2007.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.