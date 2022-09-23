Tanque Verde School District brings DJ to schools on Fridays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tanque Verde School District is bringing a DJ to schools on Fridays.

The DJ was at Tanque Verde Elementary today where students and staff were able to dance and get excited.

Vivienne Moe is a 4th Grade Student at Tanque Verde Elementary. “What DJ Clint does for us, it’s like a gift. It’s amazing. It starts that spark inside of us that keeps us going for the rest of the day,” she said.

Students like Vivienne Moe were surprised when they walked into school and saw a DJ.

Everyone danced and encouraged each other to join, even the teachers.

Joanna Vega, a 2nd Grade Teacher at Tanque Verde Elementary, said, “one of my students actually took me and said, ‘Do it for us Mrs. Vega! Do it for us!’ You know, they know how to pull at our heart strings.”

“My teacher dressed up which was pretty awesome,” said student Vivienne Moe.

Music teacher Seth Murzyn said having fun in a safe place brings more than happiness. “Being able to break out of their shell right away in a really comfortable setting in a safe place, to be able to move, and see other people being silly, and be able to express themselves in that way, boosts their confidence, especially as they go and take that into the classroom,” he said.

This is the first year the district is doing this, and the first time for Tanque Verde Elementary.

“It’s just such an amazing thing that the school does for us and I can’t wait for us to do it again,” said student Vivienne Moe.

And this is not the last time students and staff get to have this experience. The district plans to have a DJ at a different school each Friday throughout the rest of the semester.

----