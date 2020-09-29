Menu

Tamale emoji coming to iPhone in fall 2020

Emojipedia/Twitter
The tamale emoji will finally make its debut on iPhones and iPads this fall, with the latest software update.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 29, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson favorite is finally earning a coveted spot on your iPhone or iPad keyboard.

The tamale emoji will appear in Apple devices this fall, with the iOS 14.2 update, according to Emojipedia Tuesday.

The emoji was announced earlier this year and is already usable for Android phones and tablets running the latest software.

Also among the 117 newly approved emojis this year: a male bride, a female groom, a transgender flag, a smiling face with a tear, a face with a "disguise," and a "chef's kiss" hand.

Read more about the new emojis at Emojipedia's website.

