South Tucson's Take Back the Night honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) is inviting the community to gather Tuesday, April 19 for Take Back the Night.

South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso plans on reading a proclamation at the YWCA’s The House of Neighborly Services, 243 W 33rd St.

Program Manager with the SAAF Carrie Eutizi says the community resource fair and youth activities start at 3:30pm.

She adds the evening programming starting at 5:30 p.m. features:



Mayor Teso's proclamation

“Survivor Speak Out” session

Community artist performances

This year's theme "The Truth About Teal" addresses myths and truths about sexual violence with a goal of raising awareness.

It also aims at supporting those who have survived rape and other forms of sexual assault.

Not only does Take Back the Night encourage people to speak out against sexual violence, but it also helps survivors advocate to lower sex-crime incidents.

Eutizi reveals the event will host free food, prizes and a variety of activities until 8 p.m.

