Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chooses Arizona for New Factory

TSMC Logo
Posted at 7:55 PM, May 14, 2020
PHOENIX, Ariz — Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday night that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., TSMC, has chosen Arizona to build its new $12 billion dollar advanced manufacturing factory.

The project is slated to create over 1,600 new jobs at the facility and thousands more in the state for suppliers and other companies.

“We’re incredibly proud that one of the world’s leading technology companies has chosen Arizona for this high-tech project, one with national and global significance,” said Governor Ducey in a statement.

The facility will produce semiconductor wafers. Construction is planned to begin in 2021 with production at the factory beginning in 2024.

This is the company's second manufacturing facility in the United States.

The factory will be in Phoenix. Locations are being evaluated currently.

