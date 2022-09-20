'Swing for Scholarships' supports UArizona women in transportation-related fields

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) will hold its 10th annual scholarship fundraiser at Top Golf on Thursday, Oct. 6.

'Swing for Scholarships' will raise funds to "support women who are pursuing careers in transportation-related fields through their undergraduate and graduate college programs," says the WTS website.

Tickets include food and three hours of time at Top Golf. Raffle tickets for prizes will also be available.

WTS says UArizona scholars in fields such as civil engineering, landscape architecture, construction, and urban planning will be eligible for the award.

The WTS Tucson Chapter was founded in 1987 and focuses on transportation and economic development in Southern Arizona. The organization holds multiple networking and professional development opportunities per year.

Tickets are available at the individual and sponsorship package levels, with prices starting at $90 for individuals. A portion of the ticket purchase is a tax-deductible donation.

WTS Tucson is also looking for raffle prize donations, which could include merchandise, gift certificates, or services. The 2021 silent auction brought in $8,000 toward scholarships. Those interested in donating should contact Scholarship Chair Erica Frazelle at Erica.Frazelle@tucsonaz.gov.

Top Golf is located in Marana, 4050 W. Costco Dr. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.