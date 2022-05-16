Swim lessons to begin in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation has a reminder for Southern Arizona Families: Drowning danger is a reality for young children.
The county's 'Starfish Swim Lessons' focus on the fundamentals of swimming and water safety. Group sessions are designed for six or fewer students ages 3 1/2 to 19 years old.
Instructors assess each child's swimming ability on the first day of class to determine placements.
The County will offer multiple sessions of swim lessons this summer at eight public pools this summer.
Session 1 and 2 registration for Starfish Swim Lessons at the following pools opens online Tuesday, May 17 at 6 a.m:
- Town of Ajo Pool
- Town of Catalina Pool
- Manzanita Pool
- Picture Rocks Pool
- Wade McLean Pool
Pima County is offering a limited number of free Starfish Swim Lessons to qualifying families on a first come, first served basis.
Families may use the online portal to access free lessons.
'Vest It Up! Swim Lessons,' offered through a partnership with Tucson Medical Center and Pima County, are free of charge and include a complimentary US Coast Guard approved life jacket.
Online registration is already open at the following pools:
- Flowing Wells Pool
- Kino Pool
- Los Niños Pool
To register, families can register online here or contact Program Manager Jodi Layton at (520) 724-5171.
