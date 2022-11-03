Sweetwater wetlands to perform annual controlled burn Thursday, Nov. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, drivers and passersbys near Prince and I-10 may see smoke or flames coming from Sweetwater Wetlands.

No need to call the fire department: It's an annual controlled burn of the popular recreation and bird-watching spot. However, if you are a regular at Sweetwater, be aware that the entire wetland will be closed Nov. 3 -4.

Tucson Water and Tucson Fire Department have conducted a controlled burn of Sweetwater since 1999, in part to control the mosquito population. This year's burn is also planned early, to help habitat regenerate in time for the winter migratory bird population.

The burn also helps provide training to Tucson Fire Department’s regional wildlands firefighters.

Expect the burn to produce light smoke and ash, though TFD has planned the burn around forecasts of the prevailing winds, and expect the weather to be favorable.

In the event that weather does not permit, the burn will be rescheduled. Individuals sensitive to smoke and ash should plan to avoid the area and take precautions.