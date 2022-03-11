SWAT called to carjacking-turned barricaded situation, apartments in area evacuated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is working a barricaded subject along North Winstel Boulevard.
Francisco Magos, public information officer, confirmed this began as a carjacking early Friday.
Officers detained some people connected to the carjacking, but another suspect who got away instigated the barricaded situation.
"Police have others detained in that investigation, but this is believed to be an outstanding suspect from the incident this morning," Magos shared.
He also confirmed SWAT, hostage negotiators and detectives are on scene at the apartment complex.
Law enforcement has evacuated apartments in the area.
Magos also says no shots have been fired, nor any injuries at this time.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.