SWAT called to carjacking-turned barricaded situation, apartments in area evacuated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is working a barricaded subject along North Winstel Boulevard.

Francisco Magos, public information officer, confirmed this began as a carjacking early Friday.

Officers detained some people connected to the carjacking, but another suspect who got away instigated the barricaded situation.

"Police have others detained in that investigation, but this is believed to be an outstanding suspect from the incident this morning," Magos shared.

He also confirmed SWAT, hostage negotiators and detectives are on scene at the apartment complex.

Law enforcement has evacuated apartments in the area.

Magos also says no shots have been fired, nor any injuries at this time.