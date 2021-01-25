Menu

Swastikas found on home in historic Phoenix neighborhood

Posted at 12:12 PM, Jan 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-25 14:12:32-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A home in a historic Phoenix neighborhood was left vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. AZFamily.com reported Sunday that neighbors in the Willo district gathered to help Alba Rodriguez paint over swastikas over the home of her and her fiancee.

Rodriguez tells the TV station that the vandalism happened while they were out of town. She was notified that someone kept ringing her doorbell. Rodriguez asked neighbors to check on her home. One alerted her to the graffiti they found and sent pictures.

Rodriguez says she is baffled and has no idea why her home was targeted. She described Willo as a diverse and inclusive community.

