Swan shut down at Camp Lowell due to police activity

Brandi Walker
7:22 PM, Apr 1, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Swan is shut down in both directions at Camp Lowell Sunday night due to police activity.

Tucson Police say an unattended bag was found near the intersection and a bomb squad is headed to the scene.

It is unknown how long the closure will last at this time.

