Swan shut down at Camp Lowell due to police activity

TUCSON, Ariz. - Swan is shut down in both directions at Camp Lowell Sunday night due to police activity.
Tucson Police say an unattended bag was found near the intersection and a bomb squad is headed to the scene.
It is unknown how long the closure will last at this time.
TPD is working a suspicious item found in a bag at Camp Lowell/Swan. The bomb squad is enroute. The area is CLOSED. No ETA to reopen. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NofZbPdHMm— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 2, 2018
