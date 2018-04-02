Swan shut down at Camp Lowell due to police activity

TUCSON, Ariz. - Swan is shut down in both directions at Camp Lowell Sunday night due to police activity.

Tucson Police say an unattended bag was found near the intersection and a bomb squad is headed to the scene.

It is unknown how long the closure will last at this time.

TPD is working a suspicious item found in a bag at Camp Lowell/Swan. The bomb squad is enroute. The area is CLOSED. No ETA to reopen. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NofZbPdHMm — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 2, 2018

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news alerts and updates.