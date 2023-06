SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, Sierra Vista Unified School District is shortening days for schools. The total school day will be six hours and 55 minutes.

That's a 10 minute increase for one school, Joyce Clark Middle School, but schools like Buena High School will have shorter school days by 30 minutes.

The district shared in a letter to parents each period will only be affected by five minutes, and that the decision follows months of research and planning.