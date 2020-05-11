SVPD: Man arrested in child porn investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sierra Vista police arrested a man in a child porn investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Brady Loberg faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In a monthlong investigation, police say they found evidence that Loberg was transferring illicit child videos from his Sierra Vista home.

Police acted on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as part of a partnership with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On April 22, detectives served a search warrant on the 400 block of South Lenzner Drive and recovered digital evidence related to the investigation. They arrested Loberg Friday. He was held in Cochise County Jail without bond.