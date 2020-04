TUCSON, Ariz. - Sierra Vista police arrested a 32-year-old man on child sex charges.

Police say Cody Ground sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend's child three years ago. After a month-long investigation, police arrested Ground Tuesday on charges including sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault and child molestation.

He was booked into Cochise County Jail without bond.

Those with information on the case should call SVPD Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.