SVPD: Man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault

Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-17 13:01:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sierra Vista police arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault investigation.

Police say 39-year-old Michael Melchor surrendered after a standoff at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Little Bear Drive in Sierra Vista.

Melchor faces charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, weapons misconduct and a violation of a court order. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Those with information about the case should call (520) 452-7500.

