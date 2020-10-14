SVPD: Man arrested for kidnapping, assault

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sierra Vista police arrested a man on multiple felony charges related to a kidnapping and assault case.

Police arrested 34-year-old Lloyd Saincois in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive. They say he used a knife to hold his girlfriend and another victim hostage in an apartment Tuesday.

Saincois faces charges including domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence endangerment and possession of narcotic drugs.

He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

