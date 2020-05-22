SVPD: Drive-by shooting suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. — An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that a child had been hit by a bullet.

Sierra Vista police arrested a man accused of a drive-by shooting.

Police say 18-year-old Joseph Ahrens fired bullets at two trailers in the Sierra Grande Mobile Home Park at 9 a.m. May 21.

One of the bullets nearly hit a child playing in a bedroom.

Police arrested Ahrens Thursday. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on several charges, including three counts of attempted homicide.

He was held without bond.