SVPD asks public for help on a cold case

Posted at 3:23 PM, Feb 16, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police Department is working on a cold case and is asking the public for help.

On Aug. 30, 2015, 74-year-old Doris J. Brooks was found dead in her home in the Los Arcos Mobile Home Park.

According to SVPD, the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SVPD Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.

