SVPD: arrests made for child exploitation in three separate cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, Local Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZ ICAC) arrested three individuals in Sierra Vista in separate cases involving child-sex exploitation.

Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Agents arrested 59-year-old Tucson resident David Charron after a month long investigation. Charron was caught in a plan to meet who he believed to be a 14-year-old in Sierra Vista.

The investigation started when Charron contacted the individual in May 2023. On June 6, he planned to go to a hotel with the "14-year-old" and have sexual intercourse. He was arrested at the meeting location and evidence was found in relation to the crime in his vehicle.

Charron is now in custody at the Federal Correctional Facilities in Florence on the federal charge of sexual exploitation of children.

On Thursday June 8, HSI Special Agents and Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) Detectives arrested 51-year-old Norbert Felix (pictured on the right) after completion of a search warrant.

In early April 2023, SVPD received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip from the AZ ICAC regarding a Sierra Vista resident who had transferred material of child sexual abuse onto a cloud storage platform.

Several search warrants eventually led to the residence of Norbert Felix, where he was arrested on June 8 without incident. He is now in Cochise County Jail on a bond of $75,000. He is facing charges of four counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

The most recent of the three arrests was made on Saturday June 10. Jonathan Shiffler (pictured on the left), 23 years old, was arrested by HSI Special Agents and SVPD Detectives without incident.

In early April of last year, a Sierra Vista resident made a complaint that a 15-year-old Sierra Vista resident was being solicited to send illicit images of themselves to different individuals through an online gaming application.

After a year long investigation, detectives secured evidence of a two-year long relationship between Shiffler and the juvenile. The relationship involved purchases of child sexual abuse material.

Shiffler, a Georgia man, traveled to Sierra Vista to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile at a local hotel. Authorities conducted a search warrant at the hotel to find evidence of the planned encounter.

Shiffler is currently in Cochise County Jail facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor, luring of a minor, and involving a minor in a drug offense.