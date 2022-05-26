SV Police arrest sex offender for hiding his identity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A California man was arrested by the Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender.

Officers say this was the fourth time 57-year-old Robert Bryant had failed to register, Bryant has also provided false information to law enforcement officers.

Officers say on May 9, 2022, Bryant was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and taken to Cochise County Jail. Bryant was then released on his own recognizance. When Bryant was arrested he provided a false name and date of birth officers say.

Once detectives processed Bryant's fingerprints they were notified by the Oceanside Police Department’s Sex Offender Unit of Bryant's true identity.

On Wednesday, May 25 officers had contact with Bryant who again provided a false name and date of birth. SVPD detectives were able to confirm his correct name and date of birth and arrested him.

Bryant was booked into Cochise County Jail on four counts of failing to register as a sex offender, possession of dangerous drugs, and providing false information to law enforcement officers.

Bryant is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.