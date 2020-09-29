SV police: 26-year-old man had sexual contact with minor

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sierra Vista police arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday for alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say they found evidence of the crimes via a forensic examination of Talon Sebby's phone, which they obtained with a search warrant.

Selby was booked into Cochise County Jail without bond for sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, and sexual conduct with a minor.

Those with information about the cases should call SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

