Suspicious man approaches young children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department has received a report of a suspicious man approaching young children while playing outside.

Two 7-year-old boys were riding bicycles ahead of their parents when they were approached by a white man walking his dog.

Officers say the man asked these boys if they wanted to go home with him.

They refused and the man left.

This man was described as a white male in his 70s, 5’10”, 160lbs, with white hair, walking a medium-sized white and brown, fluffy dog.

This is the second stranger danger incident within one week.

Officers are investigating whether or not it's the same man for the two incidents.

OVPD advises parents to talk to their children about stranger danger and how to stay safe.

Anyone with information, call 911.