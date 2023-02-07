Suspected sunglass thief on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing over $16,000 in sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at La Encantada Mall.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirms the first burglary happened back in September of 2022.

However, Public Information Officer Tyler G. Legg says the thief ran off with serval high-end sunglasses before deputies could get there.

"Since then, the same or possibly a different suspect has returned to the store three additional times to steal items," Officer Legg shared.

Most recently, on Thursday, Jan. 26, the suspected thief returned, stealing even more pairs of sunglasses.

Deputies describe him as:



Caucasian male, approximately 5’8”, with dark brown or blond hair

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

Tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and one on his right calf

Usually wears a backpack

Most recently, wore bright orange sneakers, gray and black print Puma t-shirt, with orange and black shorts

If anyone recognizes him, detectives are asking them to call 911.

The public may also submit a tip, with a potential reward, to 88CRIME.org.