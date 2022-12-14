Suspected robber who pepper sprayed PetSmart employees arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers have found and arrested a suspected robber after asking the community for help, according to Tucson Police Department.
On Nov. 1, two suspects robbed a PetSmart on Irvington Road and pepper sprayed employees.
With the help of cameras and the community, one of the suspects was identified as 40-year-old Sheri Holloway.
She was arrested on Dec. 12 and booked into Pima County Jail, according to TPD.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.