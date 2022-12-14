Suspected robber who pepper sprayed PetSmart employees arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers have found and arrested a suspected robber after asking the community for help, according to Tucson Police Department.

On Nov. 1, two suspects robbed a PetSmart on Irvington Road and pepper sprayed employees.

With the help of cameras and the community, one of the suspects was identified as 40-year-old Sheri Holloway.

She was arrested on Dec. 12 and booked into Pima County Jail, according to TPD.