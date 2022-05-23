Watch
Suspected cartel members indicted on 30 counts relating to meth, fentanyl, heroin

Each face a maximum penalty of life in prison
File photo of a gavel
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:06:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has announced a 30-count indictment against 13 people.

The group is facing charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

This indictment includes the following:

  • Jasiel Soloman Corral-Cinco, 32, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
  • Eduardo Martinez-Torres, 38, of Tucson.
  • Carlos Edgardo Rincones Vega, 25, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
  • Hector Manuel Cruz, 37, of Tucson.
  • Angel Ariel-Zubia, 31, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
  • Melecio Hernan Garcia, 32, of Rio Rico, Ariz.
  • Alejandro Reyes Altamirano, 29, of Tucson.
  • Ruben Sebastian Felix-Escamilla, 24, of Sonora, Mexico.
  • Jesus Castenada, 22, of Tucson.
  • Jose Flores, 32, of Rio Rico, Arizona.
  • Alejandro Linares, 35, of Rio Rico, Ariz.
  • Eduardo Linares, 36, of Rio Rico, Ariz.
  • Alejandro Melendez, 43, of Phoenix.

A federal grand jury in Tucson returned the indictment on Wednesday, May 4.

It alleges the 13 were members of a Mexican-based drug trafficking gang.

Each person involved faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a $10 million fine.

The Tucson Strike Force worked with local, state and federal investigators, as well as the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force to bring this group to justice.

