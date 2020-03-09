Menu

Suspect who opened fire on occupied Camp Verde home sought

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect who shot at a Camp Verde home with a sleeping family inside.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says investigators continue to search for suspects in the Feb. 28 incident. According to sheriff's officials, a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a car around 5:15 a.m.

Several people were at home including small children.

While at least one bullet was recovered, nobody was injured. Authorities describe the suspect car as a gray sedan or possibly a loud, “grumbling” truck.

They are seeking area residents who may have surveillance footage from that day.

