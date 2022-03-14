Suspect who opened fire on 2 Phoenix police officers found

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two officers.
Authorities identified the suspect Monday as 28-year-old Devonte Thornton. He has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on attempted homicide charges. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday as the two officers were riding together to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.
They said someone standing along the road shot at them. Police say one officer was suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the wrist. The second was treated for minor injuries from flying glass. Investigators have since arrested the vehicle’s 18-year-old driver. Authorities have not said if there is a connection between the two suspects.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter