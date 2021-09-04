Suspect released from jail after shooting at TPD sergeant back in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting last month is back in custody, according to Tucson Police Officer's Association.

On August 20, 26-year-old Zachary Oscar Lee shot at a TPD sergeant who was parked in the area of 4800 E. 29th Street, near Swan Road.

Lee approached the sergeant, where an unknown interaction occurred between the two. Police say following the interaction, Lee pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, in which gunfire was exchanged between the sergeant and Lee. After that, Lee ran to a nearby apartment complex, where he was taken into custody.

Originally, Lee was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, and then later released without bond.

On Friday, Lee was taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. under reinstated bond. According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, they had requested $200,000 bond, but the judge determined a $75,000 cash only bond.

PCAO says Lee is either awaiting transit or is in transportation to the jail.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

