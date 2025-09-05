Suspect in shooting at Westide bar arrested

A suspect in a shooting that took place at The Hideout Bar on South Mission Road that left one man dead, has been arrested.

23-year-old Benjamin Alberto Mendoza, Jr., turned himself in at Tucson Police headquarters, downtown on Sept. 4.

According to TPD, officers responded to The Hideout, 3000 S. Mission Road, at just after 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Upon arrival, TPD says 45-year-old Fred Sanchez was unresponsive and wounded from gunshots.

Detectives believe several witnesses of the shooting left the bar prior to officers getting there.

Sanchez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.