Suspect in Foothills burglary case arrested Downtown

A 27-year-old woman who was a person of interest in a Foothills burglary in mid-September, was arrested Thursday evening.

The case involved three male suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a home through the back door. The suspects stole valuables from a safe that was open, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Catherine Christina Williams, was caught on a doorbell camera in an Amazon shirt.

Through a PCSD investigation, information was provided to the Fugitive Investigative Unit. Surveillance teams located the suspect at a residence in the downtown Tucson area.

Units made contact at the home and took the suspect into custody. Williams was identified through an extensive investigation and confirmed with the help of crime tips and surveillance footage shared by members of the public.

Williams was arrested on five counts, according to the felony criminal complaint, including Burglary 2nd Degree, Trafficking in Stolen Property, Theft, Animal Cruelty and Criminal Impersonation.

A felony warrant had been issued for her arrest prior to the apprehension. The Burglary Unit continues to investigate.