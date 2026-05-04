Suspect in disorderly conduct case leads chase from Sahuarita to Marana

A man accused of disorderly conduct led law enforcement on a chase from Sahuarita to Marana Sunday night.

According to a news release from Sahuarita Police Department, officers responded to a call in the Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood at around 10 p.m.

The caller said her husband, identified in the news release as 41-year-old James Springer, had pushed their 16-year-old daughter after damaging items in the home during an argument.

Springer then left the home. The victim gave a description and the license plate number of the vehicle. She also said Springer had "expressed suicidal ideations" before leaving and had a handgun with him, the news release said.

A Sahuarita Police Officer found the suspect's car being fueled up at a gas station. The vehicle left the station, the news release said. The officer activated his lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to stop.

The suspect vehicle got onto Interstate 19, heading northbound, prompting the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to get involved.

The vehicle was going the speed limit, but wasn't stopping, the release said.

A sheriff's deputy attempted spike strips on I-19, but the vehicle drove around them. It was finally stopped when a DPS officer used a grappler on it near an exit in Marana, the news release said.

A weapon was found inside of the vehicle.

Springer was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with four counts of disorderly conduct/fighting, one count of criminal damage, one count of threats and intimidation, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, and one count of carrying a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.