Suspect from officer-involved shooting charged for attempted first degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team investigated an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 22 around 5:30 p.m.

The team received a call reporting a male neighbor discharging his firearm in the 6400 block of W. Swan Falls Way.

Before deputies arrived, the man left the area in a black Chevrolet Truck.

Around 8:35 p.m., deputies responded to the area of West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde for a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pickup truck.

More 911 callers reported a brush fire caused by a black Chevrolet pickup truck with damaged tires and driving on a rim around 8:39 p.m.

The truck was found with damaged tires and rims on the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way.

As deputies arrived at the residence, the suspect in the garage immediately discharged his firearm, striking one of the deputies in the leg.

A deputy returned fire with their department-issued firearm, striking the suspect.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He is currently recovering from his injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Ricardo Castro, was taken to the hospital.

Castro remains in critical condition.

The deputy who discharged his firearm has been identified as Christopher Campbell, a six-year veteran of the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

After he is released from the hospital, Castro will be booked for attempted first degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.