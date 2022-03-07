Suspect from homicide in February has been identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson law enforcement is now identifying a man they say killed another person near Tucson International Airport in February.

The Tucson Airport Authority said 28-year-old Rufino Angulo-Mascareno shot and killed 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno on February 11.

The airport authority police department found the body near South Country Club Road and East Old Vail Road.

TAAPD, Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Orduno dead.

Now, law enforcement is looking for Angulo-Mascareno. Authorities say they believe he is in Mexico, armed, and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

