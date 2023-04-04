Watch Now
Suspect in custody after woman found dead inside a Tucson home

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 11:42:27-04

Tucson Police say they have found and arrested the suspect connected to a woman found dead inside a home Sunday.

TPD had been searching for Jesus Andres Gutierrez after 46-year-old Maria Acedo was discovered dead with signs of trauma inside a house on the 3500 block of S. Liberty Ave.

According to police, TPD received information on Monday that Gutierrez was at a home near the intersection of S. 12th Ave. and W. Drexel Rd.

When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the house.

TPD's SWAT team as well as K9 units, Air Support, and Hostage Negotiators worked together to apprehend Gutierrez. He ultimately surrendered to police just before 1:00 a.m.

Gutierrez was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and auto theft. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
----
