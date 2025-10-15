Suspect fired gun inside Sun Tran bus after arguement on Southside, police said

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police confirm they’re investigating a shooting that happened inside a Sun Tran bus on Tuesday.

According to TPD, evidence shows the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Police said the bus driver stopped the bus on Irvington just west of the I-10, where the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and fired and missed.

TPD said the bullet struck the rear seat area, and the suspect ran from the scene and is still outstanding.

Officers said they found a shell casing inside the bus, confirming evidence of the shooting.

No one was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.