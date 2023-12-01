Suspect faces charges after allegedly stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man suspected of stabbing Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder, by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Dec. 1.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated that John Turscak, 52, was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Chauvin, 47, was assaulted on Nov. 24 at the Federal Correctional Institution Tucson. He was then taken to a hospital.

The Dec. 1 release from the U.S. Attorney states that Turscak allegedly stabbed another inmate, with the initials D.C., 22 times with an improvised knife at the Federal Correctional Institution Tucson.

Attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder violations each carry maximum penalties of 20 years’ incarceration, while assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury each carry maximum penalties of 10 years’ incarceration.