Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:27:06-05

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Avondale police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he tried to rob two other men at a truck stop.

The incident was reported Sunday shortly before 5 a.m. at Pilot Truck Stop. The suspect, who has been identified as Sidney Luckett, tried to rob two victims. A physical struggle erupted between Luckett and one of them. Investigators say that’s when Luckett pulled out a handgun and shot a victim several times.

An armed security guard who works for the truck stop shot Luckett when he pointed his gun at him. Luckett was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!