Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion/armed robbery.

The incident occurred on July 12 around 1 p.m. at the 6700 block of East Calle Mercurio.

According to TPD, the victim had been confronted at this location by an armed suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Sheehan.

Officers found Sheehan at a residence near the 1000 block of East 32nd Street.

Members of the TPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and members of the TPD Hostage Negotiations Unit responded due to the nature of the incident and believing that Sheehan was in possession of guns.

Officers tried to speak with Sheehan, but he locked himself inside the house and retreated.

Sheehan behaved erratically and uncooperatively during the negotiation, constantly leaving the house while holding a gun with a laser on it.

Negotiations continued for several hours, into the early morning of July 13.

SWAT team members saw Sheehan standing near a window at around 3 a.m. pointing a handgun at the officers.

A single shot from a department-issued rifle was fired by a member of the SWAT team from an elevated position, hitting Sheehan.

The SWAT team entered the house and tried to save Sheehan's life, but they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. A handgun was found lying near Sheehan.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been identified as Officer Chad Barker, #100394, a 9-year veteran of TPD.

