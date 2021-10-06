Suspect claims self-defense in fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot in downtown Phoenix and the suspect is claiming self defense. Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday around 3:15 a.m. and reported finding a man dead. The man was later identified as 28-year-old Pete Barnett-Gearhart.

Police say the suspect remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The man told police that he shot Barnett-Gearhart in self defense after a fight. The suspect’s name and age were not immediately released by authorities.

Police say they will submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review to see if any charges are forthcoming.

