Suspect charged in shooting death of 29-year-old

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspect has been charged for the shooting death of 29-year-old Jasper Neace that took place on Tucson's north side in July of 2024, according to a media release from Tucson Police Department.

According to TPD, 33-year-old Gilbert Joseph Martinez was identified as a person of interest in Neace's death shortly after the shooting this past summer. Martinez was arrested on July 30 on an unrelated weapons violation, and was charged as a prohibited possessor.

After additional evidence examination and witness interviews, homicide detectives charged Martinez on Thursday, Jan. 9 with one count of First Degree Murder for Neace's death, according to the release. Martinez has been held in the Pima County Jail since July.

