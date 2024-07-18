29-year-old man shot, killed on Tucson's Northside; Detectives seek witnesses

A 29-year-old man who was shot on Tucson's north side died after being transported to the hospital, Wednesday.

Jasper Charles Neace was shot in front of a building at 420 W. Prince Road at around 9:10 p.m., according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Medics rendered first aid. Neace was then transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are waiting to gather additional forensic evidence. They believe several witnesses fled the scene prior to the police arriving. TPD is asking potential witnesses or anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

