Suspect arrested in shooting death of 21-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— Christopher Rodriguez has been taken into custody for the murder of 21-year-old Lionel Matthews. On July 19, Matthews was found dead with gunshot wounds at the 3000 block of South 6th Ave. Christopher Rodriguez was determined to be a suspect later that day.

On July 21, Pima County Sheriff's deputies and South Tucson Police officers arrested and charged him with first degree murder and illegal possession of a weapon as a prohibited person.

The Pima County Regional SWAT team assisted in serving a warrant to Rodriguez at a residence on the 300 block of East Glenn Street. He was taken into custody without incident and was located with the help of the Tucson Police Department.

Rodriguez is now being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.